Zoomies: Does It Work?

You've probably been to an event where you're stuck in the cheap seats, too far away to really see what's going on, or maybe you just can't get close enough to identify whatever it is your looking at.

Personally, I don't carry binoculars everywhere I go, and that's where Zoomies are supposed to come in. They're binoculars you wear that fold up like glasses.

We just had to ask: Does it work?

They're the hands-free binoculars you wear like sunglasses. At 400x magnification you can zoom in at home or away!

"To test out the Zoomies I wanted to get somewhere where I had a great view, so I'm up on top of this abandoned building. Lets' try it out," Joe said.

The Zoomies are sort of one size fits all.

"I wonder what these look like," Joe wondered aloud while using the reflectivity of his iPhone.

"Oh my gosh. I look like Batman's little sidekick, Robin," Joe said as a cape popped onto his back from nowhere.

"Okay, so you turn these things," Joe said twisting knobs on the sides of the Zoomies, "Yeah. It brings it in a little bit closer. It's a very, very narrow field of vision. It's like looking through two little holes."

"Oh. Objects in Zoomies are closer than they appear," Joe observed nearly running into the outside of a window.

It's probably not a good idea to walk, let alone run in these things. It's kind of like driving with binoculars.

Now if I could just find something far away to look at in this abandoned optometrist building.

"Holy guacamole! Imagine this: an abandoned eye chart in an abandoned optometrist building! Why am I talking like this?" Joe asked observed.

This was quite an eye test. At about 100 feet it was easy to read the big letters, but the smaller they got the more distorted the letters looked. Some things had a sort of double image making it hard to focus. Detail was hard to make out, although everything was closer.

"Let's see how I did," Joe said running down the hall to the distant eye chart.

"I missed that one. I did pretty good," Joe observed checking out the chart.

"Now this one is the near-vision test," Joe said standing a few feet in front of the second eye chart.

This one was a little fuzzy too. In fact, fuzzier. It was hard to read the chart close up.

So while the Zoomies do magnify, the plastic lenses distort making detail hard to make out, especially up close.

Does it work? We give Zoomies a no.

Joe says, basically, the zoomingeffect of Zoomies is negated by the poor quality of the lenses and small holesyou're forced to look through.

We got Zoomies at Walgreens for $10.



