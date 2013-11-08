Camp Fannin celebrates 70th anniversary with memorial celebration

Camp Fannin, located just outside of Tyler, was a US Army infantry replacement training center during World War II. The Camp Fannin Association held a reunion today for veterans to come together and share old artifacts and memorabilia, and to remember together the experiences they had as they served our country.

Memorial events will continue at noon Saturday at the UT Health Northeast facility off HWY 271 in Tyler.

