Before You Go to the Polls

Before You Go to the Polls

(KLTV) - The Secretary of State has compiled a page of important information you need to know before you go to the polls, including links to several county's Elections Offices.

To determine whether you are registered to vote and where your polling place is, click here.

For information on voting with identification, including the seven forms of acceptable ID, visit http://www.gotidtexas.org/.
