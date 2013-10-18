November 2013 Elections

STATEWIDE

Prop. 1 – amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed in action.

Prop. 2 – amendment eliminating an obsolete requirement for a State Medical Education Board and hastate Medical Education Fund, neither of which is operational.

Prop. 3 – amendment to authorize a political subdivision of this state to extend the number of days that aircraft parts that are exempt from ad valorem taxation due to their location in this state for a temporary period may be located in this state for purposes of qualifying for the tax exemption.

Prop. 4 – amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad vasodilatation of part of the market value of the residence homestead of a partially disabled veteran or the surviving spouse of a partially disabled veteran if the residence homestead was donated to the disabled veteran by a charitable organization.

Prop. 5 – amendment to authorize the making of a reverse mortgage loan for the purchase of homestead property and to amend lender disclosures and other requirements in connection with a reverse mortgage loan.

Prop. 6 – amendment providing for the creation of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas to assist in the financing of priority projects in the state water plan to ensure the availability of adequate water resources.

Prop. 7 – authorizing home-rule municipality to provide in its charter the procedure to fill advocacy on its governing body for which the unexpired term is 12 months or less.

Prop. 8 – amendment repealing Section 7, Article IX, Texas Constitution, which relates to the creation of a hospital district in Hidalgo County.

Prop. 9 – amendment relating to expanding the types of sanctions that may be assessed against adjudge or justice following a formal proceeding instituted by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

LOCAL PROPOSITIONS:

SMITH COUNTY – (Pct. 1 & 4) – beer and wine –off-premises only.

CHAPEL HILL ISD – $31.2 million Bond Election for a school building.

CITY OF PITTSBURG – beer and wine – off-premises only.

CITY OF ALTO - beer and wine – off-premises only.

CITY OF WINNSBORO - beer and wine – off-premises only.

Mixed beverages with FB only.

CITY OF CARTHAGE – Mixed beverages with FB only.

beer and wine – off-premises only.

GILMER ISD - $36,210,000 bond election for a school building.

JACKSONVILLE ISD - $22,785,000 bond election for a school building.

HOPKINS COUNTY – $16 mil. Bond election for a new law enforcement center.

KAUFMAN COUNTY –

Prop 1 - $87.68 million bond election for road improvements.

Prop. 2 - $19.85 million bond election for justice center.