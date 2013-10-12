Miranda Lambert's Lindale store grand opening: 'I drove 19 hours straight to be here'

People from all over the country gathered in lindale today for the grand openeing of miranda lambert's new store, 'the pink pistol'.





The pink pistol at the intersection of highway 69 and east hubbard street in lindale.



Lambert's parents were there and spoke with east texas news weekend's laura sadler about what miranda hopes her fans get out of the new store.

And wait until you hear how far people traveled to see it.

HUNDREDS OF POPLE LINED THE BLOCK FOR MIRANDA LAMBERT'S PINK PISTOL GRAND OPENING … AND ONCE THE DOORS WERE OPENED, IT WAS A STAMPEDE TO GET IN.



IT'S GOT EVERYTHING A COWGIRL NEEDS- PINK, PISTOLS, BOOTS AND ALL THE BLING YOU CAN IMAGINE.



MIRANDAS PARENT'S SAY IT'S A REFLECTION OF EVERYTHING SHE IS.



3:17 Miranda actually came into the store when we first started decorating and she had a huge hand in how this is put together



1:04 she did all my windows, they look amazing. She had a hand in designing the decor as far as the feel and the look of the place, she painted the texas flag herself above the cash register- she's been very very involved in the process of getting this together.



AND HER FANS WHO DROVE 12 HOURS FROM GEORGIA, CAN TELL.



1:07 if you see the way Miranda dresses I can see a lot of her walking through the store-her style, yup- the gypsy look and things like that, a lot of memorabilia you might not see on the road. I think the pink represents her 100% and all the pistols is her don't mess with me attitude



AND THEY AREN'T THE ONLY ONES WHO MADE THE TRIP HERE.



:41 i'm from virginia. We left thursday night at 8 o'clock. It took us 19 hours to get here and we drove straight through. 3:30 it's chic, it's upbeat, it's country, it's vintage, it's a good statement of Miranda Lambert



HER PARENTS SAY IT'S MIRANDA'S WAY TO SHOW FANS HER SMALL TOWN ROOTS.



here shes not miranda lambert, she's not miranda shelton, she just gets to be Ran. That's her nickname and I hope the people of Lindale can just treat her like Ran, she doesn't want to be a celebrity in this, she doesn't want to be famous in a small town. She just wants to be the owner of the Pink Pistol Texas.

THE GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 8 O'CLOCK TONIGHT AND WILL RESUME TOMORROW FROM 1 TO 5PM.

