Filmmakers look back at string of ETX church arsons

A pair of filmmakers from California were so amazed by the story of the 2010 string of church arsons in East Texas, they decided to make a documentary about it. They called it, "Little Hope was Arson."

The title refers to the message scrawled on a bathroom stall that proved to be the break in the case investigators needed.

They spoke to East Texans who lived through it, and were able to get a better understanding of the fear they felt.

