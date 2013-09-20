Weather changes plans for hundreds of ETX high school football f - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Weather changes plans for hundreds of ETX high school football fans

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KLTV) -

We know you're all sitting on the edge of your seats, wondering if your favorite team's game for this evening has  been canceled or rescheduled, or will go ahead despite the rain.

Ryan Peterson and Coleman Swierc are continually updating with new information as it is confirmed by area schools. Keep checking back for the latest update!

Here is the link to our constantly updated list.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly