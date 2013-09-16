Name: Raul Moreno

Height: 5'9''

Weight: 180

Wanted For: Sexual Abuse of a Child

Raul Moreno is wanted by Tyler Police on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. That's a first degree felony.

Police say he may be in East Texas, but he could have fled to Mexico as well, or could be traveling back and forth between the two locations.

If seen, contact:

Tyler Police Department

903-531-1000