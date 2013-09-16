JFK's nephew speaks at Alzheimer's luncheon in E. Texas

Shriver spoke of the importance of the alliance and offered what he could do to help.

The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County held its annual luncheon on Monday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. The featured speaker was Mark Kennedy Shriver, nephew of the late John F. Kennedy. Shriver's father, Sargent Shriver, suffered from Alzheimer's, and Mark shared he and his family's journey dealing with his father's disease. He spoke of the importance of the alliance and offered what he could do to help.

"By making a contribution to the Alzheimer's Alliance, we're helping families that are struggling here in Smith County and that's setting an example for the rest of the country, and that's why I'm excited to be here. I mean here's a group that is trying to make a difference for people on a day in and day out basis and that needs to be applauded and supported," said Shriver.

Shriver signed his book, "A Good Man," during his visit to Tyler. The book is a memoir of his father's battle with Alzheimer's. All funds raised by the luncheon and throughout the year stay with the Smith County Chapter of the Alzheimer's Alliance.

