Better East Texas: Cases of Whooping Cough on the rise

If there is something most people are not crazy about, it is getting shots for some mysterious virus or looming infection.



Well, we all need to take notice and consider getting a shot for a not-so-mysterious ailment- Pertussis or "Whooping Cough". Whooping Cough is a highly contagious virus that shows the symptoms of uncontrollable, almost violent coughs. It can be fatal in infants and in fact, Texas has already recorded two deaths this year.



The Texas Department of State Health Services predicts that this year's outbreak will be the worst in more than fifty years. So, as school starts back and immunizations are updated, we all need to talk to our caregivers to determine our need for a vaccine or a booster. Experts suspect that adults have been the biggest spreaders of the disease so no one is really immune.



Many of us don't remember the days when whooping cough was last prevalent but it is certainly making a comeback. Vaccines are effective to a point and they don't last forever so the whooping cough outbreak will most likely get worse before it gets better. This is a preventable, treatable virus but doing nothing invites disaster.



Check with your caregiver on what treatment, if any, is right for you. Preventing the spread of this virus will keep everyone healthy and make for a Better East Texas.



