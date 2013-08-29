Ununpentium...un, un what? Scientists introduce new element

As if it wasn't already confusing enough, a new element might soon be added to the Periodic Table.Swedish researchers believe they have made a new element by slamming together the atoms of calcium and americium. This new element would be much harder and heavier than lead or uranium.It may have been created, but you can't really do anything with it, so what is it? Ununpentium...not quite as easy to say as iron, gold, or neon.Why should we care? Scientists hope that successful experiments like these could lead to the creation of a new, usable element.