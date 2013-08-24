Documentation of Thomas Ratliff's arguments in support of CSCOPE - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Documentation of Thomas Ratliff's arguments in support of CSCOPE

Thomas Ratliff has made the documents he used on the podium during the debate for CSCOPE lesson plans available to the public.

Ratliff has a drop box available. The username is debate@thomasratliff.com.

The password is cscope.

