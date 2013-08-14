Better East Texas: KLTV back on DISH Network

Recently many of you were affected by the disruption of our signal on the DISH Network system.

As you know by now, we are back on the DISH Network system. For those affected, we know this was an inconvenience for you and your family. We want to thank you for your patience and above all else your loyalty during this time. Disruptions like this can cause stress and turn the daily routines upside down.

Many of you called and emailed us. Others posted comments on our Facebook page. Here at the station we had the pleasure of speaking or corresponding with many of you. I want you to know we heard you and our team understands better than ever what KLTV means to you. We just want to thank you for taking the time to reach out to us and express your support and at times, concern.

KLTV has served this community for 59-years and our commitment to you is stronger than ever. We take great pride in being your source for entertainment, local news, weather and sports right here in East Texas. Once again, from the staff here at KLTV thank you so much for your patience. Each of you makes this a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.