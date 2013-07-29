Name: Connie Rosas

Height: 5'5''

Weight: 280

Wanted For: Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

This is Connie Rosas, but she has as many as seven different aliases.

She is wanted by Tyler police on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. They tell us that she's one of three suspects involved in a fraudulent loan scam that has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The alleged scammers used false information to get the money. She's the only one still out there, and she has connections in Tyler and in Dallas.

If seen, contact:

Tyler Police Department

903-531-1000