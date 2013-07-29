Watch now on KLTV.com: Coroner discusses what he believes caused Kidd Kraddick's death and what we can learn from it

According to his autopsy, radio DJ Kidd Kraddick had 40-80% blockage in three of his arteries. KLTV 7's Joe Terrell spent time on the phone Monday afternoon with Jefferson Parish Deputy Coroner Granville Morse. In the interview, we learn much more about what he believes caused Kraddick's death, more about where and how it happened and we talked briefly about what we all can learn from this.

Although a toxicology test is still pending, no other abnormalities were found and signs of heart disease were evident.



Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.