Name: Federico Flores Garcia

Height: 5'9''

Weight: 250

Wanted For: Murder

Longview police say in 2006 Garcia got upset with his step-son and threw a cordless drill at him.

The drill bit went through the boy's chest and pierced his heart. Garcia possibly fled to San Luis Potosi, Mexico where his mother lives but may have returned to Texas.

He may be in the Longview or Dallas areas.

If seen, contact:

Longview Police Department

903-237-1199