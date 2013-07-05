Red, white and blueberry cake with real whipped cream with Mama Steph

Here's a dessert that is perfect for this or any other patriotic holiday...or just anytime you want something summery, simple and delicious.

Mama Steph's Red, white and blueberry cake

One recipe yellow or white cake (Fold 1/2 to 1 cup blueberries which you've coated in flour (so they don't sink to the bottom of the batter) to your cake batter at the end of mixing.)

fresh blueberries for decorating (about 2 cups)

fresh strawberries, sliced,for decorating (about 2 cups)

32 ounces of heavy whipping cream

3 TBS powdered sugar

1. Bake cake with added blueberries until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool ten minutes in pan, and then turn out on cooling rack to cool completely. (see pound cake recipe below, if desired)

2. Drizzle any juice that has come off the strawberries (will definitely happen if you slice the night before and sprinkle with a couple of tablespoons of sugar) over the cake. I poke holes in the cake with a fork or toothpick first, then drizzle. I just use a tablespoon or two so cake doesn't get soggy. Optional.

3. Make whipped cream (please, do try this..."non-dairy whipped topping" may be a dollar cheaper, but it tastes nothing, absolutely nothing, like the real thing).

Here's how:

Place 32 ounces of cold heavy whipping cream into large, cool mixing bowl. Using hand mixer or stand mixer with whisk attachment, begin whisking the cream, gradually increasing speed to high. Let the cream mix on high speed until it begins to thicken. (just a couple of minutes; just when you think it isn't going to happen, it does!) When cream begins to thicken, add the powdered sugar by sprinkling over the top of the cream, and blending it in. When whipped cream looks thick enough to spread, stop beating, and spread onto cake as you would icing.

3. Decorate! Use strawberry slices and blueberries to make an American flag-inspired cake, or just mix the berries together and place all over the top of the cake. It looks beautiful! Obviously, you can use any berries you'd like for this: blackberries, raspberries, etc.)

Enjoy!

Here's my mom's recipe for pound cake you can use to make the cake if you prefer that to using a boxed cake mix. Add 1/2 to one cup blueberries that you've coated in a bit of flour to the batter at the very end of mixing. Fold in gently, then pour the batter into TWO 9x13 pans. Or do one 9x13 and one loaf pan, and you'll have a loaf cake for breakfast, too.

Ruthie's Sour Cream Pound Cake

3 cups granulated sugar

3 cups plain flour

6 eggs

1 cup sour cream

2 sticks butter

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

In a mixing bowl, combine flour, soda and salt. Set aside. In mixer bowl, cream the butter, and gradually add sugar; mix until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, until well-blended. Add the sour cream and vanilla; mix into butter & sugar mixture. Gradually add the dry ingredients, blending well after each addition. (Do not overbeat! You just want to see that the batter is smooth and all ingredients have been incorporated. This shouldn't take more than a minute or so.)

Pour into greased and floured bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour, or until toothpick inserted into cake comes out clean.

