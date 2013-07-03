Better East Texas: Dish Network

I would like to take a moment to address those viewers who watch us on the Dish Network satellite system. On midnight, July 31, there is a chance our signal will be removed from the Dish Network system due to a lack of agreement between Dish Network and Raycom Media, who owns KLTV.

First of all, I’d like to apologize to those viewers for the inconvenience you may face not being able to watch us. I’d also like to thank you for your loyalty. I’ve talked with some of you recently, reviewed your thoughts online and exchanged emails as well, and I have heard your passionate comments about possibly not being able to watch our news, weather, and ABC shows.

Remember that you do have choices. KLTV still has agreements with other carriers and is free over the air. If you’d like to call Dish Network and express your concern about losing KLTV from your channel lineup, you can call them at eight-hundred, eight, two three, four nine, two nine. As part of your regular bill, you are paying to receive KLTV’s signal, so ask them for a credit or rebate.

If you’d like to respond to me or have a question, you can email me at Better East Texas at KLTV.com or send a letter to the station at 105 West Ferguson, Tyler, Texas 75702. Again, the deadline for the agreement with Dish Network is July 31 and I can promise you, we are working diligently to secure a new agreement that will carry us into the future and I will also keep you updated as the month goes on.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All rights reserved.