TX senator's shoes inspire Amazon takeover

Senator Wendy Davis made national headlines this week after her 13-hour filibuster in the Texas Senate. Davis may be getting a lot of attention for her political stance, but something else about the senator also has people talking.

Word got out quickly on Tuesday that Davis would begin a one-woman filibuster to try and block a proposed abortion bill. By Wednesday morning, many Texas women had found a new hero in the senator. While her tenacity and ambitions were undoubtedly noted, so were her shoes.

After photos of Davis' pink tennis shoes emerged, supporters of the senator flocked to online shopping websites to look for a pair. However, it is not the number of Mizuno running shoes sold that is getting attention on social media sites- it's the reviews.

The listing for "Mizuno Women's Wave Rider Running Shoe" on the popular online shopping site Amazon has gotten over 130 new reviews since the senator took her stand on Tuesday. In addition, the numbers of "people who found each review helpful" are in the thousands. The reviews are not regarding comfort or style, they're all responses to Davis' filibuster efforts.

The comments range anywhere from praise to sarcasm, the main targets being those who backed the proposed abortion bill.

"I tried on a pair at the local mall and suddenly Texas Republicans started telling me what to do...they started explaining reproduction to me like I was a seventh grader," says one review.

Other reviewers solely targeted Texas Governor Rick Perry.

"I just hope Rick Perry doesn't get wind of these miraculous shoes. He might make them illegal to own," says an Amazon user from West Virginia.

Regardless of political affiliation, social media users have passed around the page's link since Wednesday. Amazon does not seem to be aware of the "bogarted" comment section, nor does Mizuno.

