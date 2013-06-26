Triple digit heat likely by Friday

We have been trying to get out of the month of June without seeing 100 degrees this year across East Texas. Last year much of East Texas saw a few days above 100 degrees during the month of June including 5 days in Longview. The year before of course all of East Texas baked, with Tyler seeing 15 days above 100 degrees and tying a new all time record for June with 105 degrees. This year so far, so good!

Well, it looks that will now all change before the week is over. A cool front is moving towards East Texas and will move through the area on Saturday. Out ahead of this front the air will compress across East Texas and anytime air compresses, it heats up. This will be enough to push high temperatures into the upper 90s area wide. Now it looks as though surface winds will be out of the west on Friday as well. This causes the air to heat up as it moves from high elevations to our west to the lower elevation in East Texas. With these two factors acting against us, 100 degrees Friday seems inevitable with our western counties possibly hotter than 102 degrees.

The front will move across the area on Saturday and this should keep temperatures from reaching 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. There could even be a few isolated thunderstorms as well with the frontal passage. The air mass behind the front will be slightly cooler and drier. This will allow for pretty comfortable temperatures both Sunday and Monday mornings as lows drop between 65 and 70 degrees in most areas. Highs will be in the lower 90s as we start the next work week with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible, but not likely.