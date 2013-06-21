'Supermoon' visible in night sky this weekend

One of the biggest celestial events of the year is happening this weekend and you do not want to miss it.

This weekend, the moon will appear to be brighter and bigger than at any other time this year. On Sunday June 23, the "supermoon" will be at it's most brilliant peak. It will be the biggest supermoon of 2013.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at it's closest point to Earth. On Sunday, the moon will be as close to our planet as it will get in 2013.

NASA scientists refer to this supermoon as a "perigee full moon". The moon is in perigee when it is at it's closest point to the center of the Earth. It is very rare that the moon is full and in perigee at the same time.

Unlike eye-balling the seemingly tiny International Space Station ever so often in the night sky, the supermoon will be visible all Saturday night. All you have to do is look up. However, the supermoon will be the biggest and brightest at 6:32 a.m. on Sunday.

NASA's Dr. Michelle Thaller suggests looking at the supermoon just as it begins to rise in the night sky. Comparing the moon in perigee to the surrounding horizon is astonishing and is definitely not to be missed.

