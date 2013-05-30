Repellants for use on skin and clothing - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Repellants for use on skin and clothing

(KLTV) -

Products that contain these active ingredients typically provide reasonably long-lasting protection:

  • DEET (Chemical name: N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide or N,N-diethyl-3-methyl-benzamine)
  • Picardin (KBR 3023, Chemical name: 2-(2-hydroxyethyl)-1-piperidinecarboxylic acid 1-methylpropyl ester)
  • Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or PMD (Chemical name: para-Menthane-3,8-diol) the synthesized version of oil of lemon eucalyptus
  • IR3535 (Chemical Name: 3-[N-Butyl-N-acetyl]-aminopropionic acid, ethyl ester
