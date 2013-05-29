Better East Texas: Brookshire's veterans

It is rare these days when a company steps up with no realmotivation other than to give back to the communities it serves. Yet, such an event takes place around eachMemorial Day weekend when Brookshire's Grocery, headquartered here in EastTexas, takes a group of World War II veterans on a once in a lifetime trip toWashington D. C.

The group ofeighty-five plus year olds, almost under the cover of night, leaves our area bybus for a ride to the airport. Throughoutthe trip, the veterans are treated with the hero status that they deserve, manyfor the first time, and they visit several of the war memorials and theCapitol.

Our own Joe Terrell went withthem, along with Joe's dad but, again, the ones that make this trip happen are thefolks at Brookshire's.

The comfort ofthe veterans is paramount and, to date, Brookshire's, through this annual trip,has taken almost two-hundred World War II veterans to our nation'scapitol. A group of Brookshire'semployees goes on the trip to give each veteran one on one attention.

So the next time you are in a Brookshire's,let them know your appreciation for quietly giving back to those who sacrificed, and who without them, would most likely not make the trip. If more companies followed this example, there is no doubt we would havea Better East Texas.

