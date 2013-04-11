VIRAL VIDEO: How Animals Eat Their Food

The flamingo was the favorite in the newsroom

"How Animals Eat Their Food" may be the funniest thing you will see this week.

A YouTube user named "MisterEpicMann" uploaded the video on Monday. Since then, the video has garnered over six million views. Close to five million of those views have come in the last 24 hours.

In the short video, Nick, better known to the internet community as MisterEpicMann, showcases how different animals eat their food - and the results are hilarious. The consensus favorite in the newsroom is the flamingo. What's your favorite?

