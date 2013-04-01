East Texan Matt Flynn traded to Oakland Raiders

According to multiple reports, including ESPN.com & NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks have traded quarterback Matt Flynn to the Oakland Raiders for two draft picks.



The former Tyler Lee quarterback signed with Seattle last off-season after starting his career in Green Bay.



However, Flynn did not beat out rookie Russell Wilson for the starting job, throwing just nine passes all year.



Flynn's contract has him making $5.25 million in salary next year.



On January 1st, 2012, Flynn set records for the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Detroit.



