5 Tyler restaurants receive serious health violations

5 Tyler restaurants receive serious health violations

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV) -

5 Tyler restaurants received serious violations in the latest inspection period.

Ryan's Family Steakhouse, 5602 South Broadway.

  • Crab salad & cottage cheese were held too warm on the salad bar. 
  • Foods not being reheated to proper temperatures. 
  • Roach infestations were observed in several areas, including a salad bar prep area. 
  • Stored pans had food residue & salad bar containers were not cleaned. 
  • 31 demerits.

China King, 4542 South Broadway.

  • Imitation crab sticks, pork , beef and boiled eggs were all held too warm, and were discarded. 
  • Fried fish & breaded chicken with onions were held too cold & had to be discarded. 
  • Clean utensils stored under greasy utensils & sheet pans. 
  • Mold found in coolers along with dirty cutting boards. 
  • Clean knives at sushi bar stored in stagnant water. 
  • 28 demerits. Permit suspended due to unsanitary conditions. Permit has since been reinstated.

Poncho Panda, 3841 Highway 64 West.

  • Mold found in ice machine. 
  • Roaches found in several areas, live roaches were found in bags of appetizer chips. Foods were not properly stored and labeled. 
  • Food contact surfaces needed cleaning. 
  • 24 demerits. Permit suspended due to a roach problem. Permit has since been reinstated.

Yamato Restaurant, 2210 West Southwest Loop 323.

  • Cold foods were held too warm. 
  • A cook was observed picking food off the floor and continuing to prep. 
  • Dead roaches were found in a kitchen area. 
  • Toxic items were stored near foods. 
  • 23 demerits.

Little Italy, 3320 South Broadway.

 

  • Improper hand washing among employees. 
  • Lettuce was being prepped next to a dirty dish sink. 
  • Utensils hand greasy film. 
  • Contaminants found in ice machine.
  • 18 demerits.

 

