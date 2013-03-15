VIRAL VIDEO: Electric fence experiment has shocking conclusion

A chain of friends decided to experiment with an electric fence and some insulative materials and, in the end, got the result you would expect.

As each person was added to the chain, they made sure they were insulated from the ground to prevent the circuit from completing. Unfortunately for the group, when the last person takes his place in line and removes his shoes, the circuit is completed and the current is able to flow through each person into the ground.

Please note, we don't recommend anyone trying this at home.

