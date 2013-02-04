Name: Gary Zimmerman

Height: 5'7''

Weight: 140

Wanted For: Hindering Apprehension

Lindale police tell us that Gary Zimmerman was with another fugitive when that man lied about who he was, so Zimmerman is now wanted for hindering apprehension.

We're told he may be in the Winnsboro area, and he told Lindale detectives over the phone that they'd have to catch him, because he would not be turning himself in.

So if you've seen either him, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call 903-882-3313.