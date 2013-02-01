Freedom Fighters: Victor Dake

Victor Dake of Mineola served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, one month, and 29 days during three hot wars and one cold one.

Dake joined what was then named the Army Air Corps in 1942 and was sent to the Pacific Theater of War as an air frame repairer. During the Korean War he repaired planes involved in the Cold War and the planes carrying supplies in the Berlin Air Lift.

During the Vietnam War, Dake headed up crews repairing planes that were spraying Agent Orange in the Vietnamese countryside.

Victor Dake retired from the Air Force in 1966 . At the age of 90, he looks back at his 22 years plus of service to our country with pride.

Copyright 2013 KLTV. All Rights reserved.