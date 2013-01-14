Name: Opal Williams Ananti

Height: 5'6''

Weight: 198

Wanted For: Forgery of Financial Instrument

Opal Williams Ananti is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

They tell us that she's got three charges against her right now--forgery of a financial instrument, bail jumping and failure to appear, which is a felony in this case, and giving a false report to a police officer.

So if you've seen her, email us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 763-2274.