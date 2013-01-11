Freedom Fighters: Floyd Anderson

By Joan Hallmark

Floyd Anderson has worked on the land that's Tyler Rose Nursery for over half a century. He's their most trusted employee.

But from 1942 to 1946, Anderson left agriculture to serve in the U.S. Navy. Although he applied for overseas duty constantly, he wasn't sent overseas until 1945 because his twin brother Loyd was fighting in the South Pacific.

At the age of 92, Anderson works every day. He says he likes working and doesn't "have time to retire." Friends and co-workers point to him as an outstanding example of the Greatest Generation in war and in peace.

