Flash flood watches issued for all of ETX

Very heavy rain is expected for the area over the next 24-36 hours. Because of this, flash flood watches have been posted for at least tomorrow afternoon or possibly early on Thursday morning.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Locally heavy rainfall is likely as well.

For Wednesday, we will see showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain likely. Highs will range from the upper 50s north to upper 60s south. Rainfall rates will average around 2"-4" in most areas with locally 5" plus possible with the heaviest rain.

Some areas have already seen up to 1.2" today and with 2"-4" more possible, flooding could be a real issue. There is also a chance of severe storms including gusty winds and isolated tornadoes across Deep East Texas Wednesday afternoon.

We will begin to dry things out on Thursday with warm afternoon temperatures through the end of the week. Another strong front will move through on Saturday bringing a chance of thunderstorms, followed by very cold weather on Sunday. Right now it looks like next week could be very chilly.

Stay tuned to KLTV7 for the latest, and check out our weather page on KLTV.com.



