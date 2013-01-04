Freedom Fighters: Glen Kernohan

Glen Kernohan was a senior in high school when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943.

The Nazi's launched their biggest counter attack at Bulge, Belgium December 16,1944. For weeks, Kernohan was in constant battle, never even having time to change clothes.

From the Battle of the Bulge, Kernohan went on to cross the Rhine River and fight deep into Germany.

Fifty years later, Kernohan was awarded a Bronze Star for his bravery in World War Two.

