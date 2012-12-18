How to help those affected by the Sandy Hook shooting

In the aftermath of the unimaginable tragedy at Sandy Hooks Elementary in Connecticut, many organizations are mobilizing to help the families of the victims and all of those affected by it.

KLTV has put together a list of resources for those here in East Texas who want to send assistance to the families and the community touched by this unspeakable act of terror.

A longtime resident of Newtown, CT, and a Newtown High School graduate, Brian Mauriello, has established the Newtown Memorial Fund which is dedicated to ensuring the community has a repository that will honor the memory of the 26 victims who perished at Sandy Hook Elementary on Dec. 14, 2012. Click here to go to the Newtown Memorial Fund website to find out how to donate.





Also, the United Way of Western Connecticut in partnership with Newtown Savings Bank has created the 'Sandy Hook School Support Fund' that will be able to provide support services to the families and community that has been affected. Click here for more information.





So far, there have been Facebook pages set up for three of the victims' families, according to CNN:



To leave condolences or send donations for Emilie Parker, go to the Emilie Parker Fund Facebook page.

Click here to go to the RIP Noah Pozner- Sandy Hook Massacre Victim Facebook page to send condolences to the family of Noah Pozner.



Click here to leave condolences for Olivia Rose Engel on the Friends of the Engel Family Fund Facebook page.



