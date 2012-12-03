Name: Jacob Augustine Draper Clinton

Height: 5'8''

Weight: 150

Wanted For: Injury to a Child

Jacob Augustine Draper Clinton is wanted by the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers.

He's got a warrant out of Franklin County for injury to a child with serious bodily injury. The mother of the child told police that Clinton was hitting and tossing her child around.

At the hospital, the child had a bruise in the shape of a hand print, and a possible fracture and swelling on the right ankle.

If you know where Clinton is, e-mail us at crimefighters@kltv.com, or call (903) 577-8477.