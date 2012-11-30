Freedom Fighters: James Callanan

By Joan Hallmark

James Callanan was a "Submariner" during World War Two, serving in one of the most celebrated submarines of the war.

Before the U.S.S. Batfish was de-commissioned in 1945, it was credited with sinking nine Japanese ships totaling more than ten thousand tons, as well as sinking three Japanese submarines in a 76 hour period.

The crew of the Batfish was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation for their remarkable feat of sinking three Imperial Japanese Navy Submarines in a 76 hour period, a record that still stands today.

