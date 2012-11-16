Freedom Fighters: Bill Calhoun

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - For over twenty years, Bill Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy, traveling throughout the world in defense of our country.

Calhoun joined the Navy at the age of eighteen, soon after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Aboard the U.S.S. Salem, Calhoun laid highly explosive mines in South African harbors and then was sent into the Pacific theater of war.

In the South Pacific, Calhoun's boat laid submarine nets to protect the American Fleet.

In 1950, when the Korean War broke out, Calhoun was assigned to the U.S.S. Wasp off the coast of Korea as backup for American troops. Bill Calhoun retired from the Navy in 1961 and spent the next twenty years working at the Kelly Springfield plant in Tyler.

