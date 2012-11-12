Freeze warnings in effect for most of ETX overnight

Freeze warnings are now in effect for the majority of East Texas overnight Monday.



As of 10:30PM on Monday evening, temperatures have already dropped into the middle to upper 30s in many locations across East Texas. Frost will begin forming shortly after midnight in these locations...so...make sure your preparation is complete with your tender vegetation. Either cover them or bring them in.

Low temperatures are expected to drop to or just below 32° overnight, so make sure you have your tender vegetation covered or brought inside.

Freezing temperatures may occur for as many as 4-6 hours, or from 3 to 5 a.m. until shortly after sunrise. Some rural locations may actually drop into the upper 20s for a short period tonight.



Please turn off your automatic sprinklers, as this could cause some very slippery conditions on sidewalks, driveways, or even on roads nearby.



This should not be a freeze that will have any major impacts on pipes. Make sure your outdoor pets are nice and warm as well. All of the counties highlighted in light blue are under the freeze warning tonight.

