Another "Loan Ranger" strike?

Madison, MS (KLTV) - Authorities are trying to determine right now if the man that robbed a bank in Mississippi is the infamous "Loan Ranger" that's already accused of hitting multiple targets here in Texas.

A Bancorp South Building in Madison, MS was robbed early Friday morning by a man with a semi-automatic hand gun. The white male, in his late 20s or early 30s, was wearing glasses, a dark baseball cap, dark blue jogging clothes, and white tennis shoes.

He made no attempt to cover his face, much like the so-call "Loan Ranger" who's believed to be the man who has robbed banks in Arkansas, College Station, TX, and Tyler, TX.

KLTV 7's Raycom sister station, WLBT, in Jackson, MS contacted police in Madison, MS and the FBI to confirm that this robbery was committed by the same man. But neither agency confirmed the connection.

