ETX family homeless after Friday afternoon fire

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Eight people, including six children, are homeless after a late afternoon fire destroys a rental home.

It happened just before 6PM on Friday night at a home in the 100 block of Alta Street in Longview's Spring Hill area.

Fire crews rushed to douse the flames, but the home was considered a loss. Two adults and six children, ranging in age from one to fifteen years of age, escaped unharmed.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started near the garage area.

"Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire in the laundry room garage and kitchen area of the home," said Longview Fire Marshal Johnny Zachary. "One of the homeowners was asleep at the time of the fire, but the smoke alarms did work, and alerted him."

The family did have insurance. The Red Cross is assisting them. Anyone wishing to make donations for the Sampson Family can do so by taking their donations to 315 Lakewood Drive in Longview. This is located in the Mill Run housing edition on Dundee.

