Lane Luckie first joined KLTV/KTRE in 2008 and has been anchoring Good Morning East Texas since 2012.



A Louisiana native, Lane earned a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism from Northwestern State University.



Lane is a huge history buff and sees journalism as an ideal opportunity to write the "first draft" of history as it happens. He hopes his passion for lifelong learning encourages others to take an interest in knowing their community.



Lane previously served as evening anchor and executive producer at KTRE-TV in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. He came to East Texas from KTAL-TV in Shreveport, where he was a general assignments reporter. Lane also spent four years working for the Natchitoches, Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. During college he completed internships at WFAA-TV in Dallas, Texas and KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



Lane's work has been recognized by several journalism organizations including the Broadcast Education Association and the Southeast Journalism Conference.



A proud NSU grad, Lane has been named to the board of directors of the Northwestern State University Alumni Association.

Lane has worked with elementary students through the H.O.S.T.S. program and is active in his church.

Much of his spare time is spent exploring new destinations, photographing people and places along the way. He's an avid college sports fan and never passes up an opportunity to embarrass himself on the golf course.

If you need help solving a problem or would like Lane to hear your story, feel free to e-mail him at lluckie@kltv.com.

