Wreckage of plane with ETX ties found in Wyoming, no survivors - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Breaking News

Wreckage of plane with ETX ties found in Wyoming, no survivors

Top left: Maverick Cayce, Top Right: James Morgan and family, Bottom right: Chuck Ford, Bottom left: Billy Gee and wife. Top left: Maverick Cayce, Top Right: James Morgan and family, Bottom right: Chuck Ford, Bottom left: Billy Gee and wife.

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV)- The search for a plane that's registered to an East Texan that went off the radar Tuesday night has concluded in Wyoming.

Officials with the Albany County Sheriff's office in Wyoming confirm that the plane, registered to Charles Ford of Marshall, Texas, was found on the south face of Laramie Peak at 5:02 Mountain Time.

The plane was destroyed, no one survived.

Charles (Chuck) Ford, Maverick Cayce, James Morgan, and Billy Gee were flying from Marshal to Wyoming on a business trip Tuesday night, when the plane went missing in the Laramie Peak area.

The undersheriff of Albany County, Wyoming says that crews are now facing difficulty recovering the bodies.

