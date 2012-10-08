Smith County fire crews respond to large fire

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Three East Texas fire departments battled a large fire just outside of Tyler Monday night.

Smith County Sheriff's officials tell KLTV 7 that the fire was burning an abandoned house on Highway 64 East, just outside of Loop 323 in Tyler.

Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights, and Whitehouse fire departments all responded to the fire. The house was destroyed, but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.