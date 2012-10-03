Tyler home damaged extensively in late night fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews are still investigating a fire that ripped through a house in southeast Tyler on Tuesday night.

The call came in just after 9:20 p.m. to a house on the 1500 block of Bowie Drive. When fire crews arrived on scene, two rooms of the house were on fire. Flames had also vented through the roof. Fire officials said one of first rooms to catch fire was a bedroom.

Fire investigators said no one was home when the fire started, but neighbors believe a single-parent family lives in the home.

Damage inside the residence was extensive, according to Tyler Assistant Fire Marshal Laura Mason. "It looks like it is not going to livable for some time without a lot of remodeling and repair."

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

