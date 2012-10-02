Award winners announced at East Texas banquet

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Tuesday night at Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

In the business category, Hospice of East Texas was announced as the large business of the year. Davis-Green Paint and Body was recognized as the small business of the year.

For individual awards, Peaches and Lewis Owens won the T.B. Butler Award, given to Tyler's Most Outstanding Citizen. The W.C. Windsor award, given to the most outstanding citizen under the age of 40, was presented to Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El in Tyler.

Rosemary Jones was named Volunteer of the Year.

