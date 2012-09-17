Shots fired at Tyler apartment complex

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to several calls of shots being fired at an apartment complex near The University of Texas at Tyler.

Several calls came in just after 8PM from the Cambridge at Tyler apartments in the three thousand block of Old Omen Road.

Police say several twelve gauge shotgun casings were recovered from the scene, but no one was hit, and no damage was reported at any of the apartment buildings. Some people were detained at the scene for questioning, but were released shortly after.

No arrests were ever made.

