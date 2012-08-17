More storms and heavy rain expected this weekend

A threat for severeweather will be possible this weekend, as a front near the I-30 corridorcontinues its progression further south into the area. This front is expectedto become stationary somewhere between the I-30 and I-20 corridors and willbecome the focus of severe weather and locally heavy rainfall this weekend. TheArkLaTex area is already primed with an abundance of moisture. So with heatinghelping to provide a more unstable environment, along with a series of upperlevel disturbances, shower and thunderstorm activity will remain likely thisweekend. The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds, hail, andflash flooding.



The upper level wind flow aloft will be rather weak over the next several days,so any thunderstorms that do develop will not be moving in a hurry. Mostareas can still take a decent amount of rain, but flood prone areas and lowspots will need to be continuously monitored. We are looking for an additional1"-3" of rainfall over much of the area.



The severe weather scenario is still an evolving situation, so please remainalert for any rapid developments this weekend.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

