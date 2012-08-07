Teenage bicyclist killed while crossing the road

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating the death of a teenage boy after he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9PM on Highway 31 West, near Greenbriar Road, just outside of Tyler.

Firefighters responding to the scene say Martin Gutierrez Jr, 15, was riding his bicycle on the way home, when he was hit by a sanitation truck. DPS tells KLTV 7 that it looks as though Gutierrez rode out in front of the truck, and the driver did not see him.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

