Tyler pedestrian killed in late night accident

An East Texas woman is dead after being hit by a car.



Tyler police say just before 11pm Sunday, 39-year-old Nikeisha Smith of Tyler was crossing the road in the 1600 block of Vine Street when she was hit, and died at the scene.

Tyler police say she was not in an approved crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle will not face any charges.

