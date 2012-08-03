Tyler street has that sinking feeling - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler street has that sinking feeling

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are having to deal with two sinkholes right in their neighborhood.

They're near the intersection of Balsam Gap and Flat Rock Road in Tyler, near Jack Elementary School.

The city of Tyler tells us tonight that the road doesn't belong to the city, but rather to the developer of the neighborhood, and that person has failed to maintain it. 

One homeowner nearby says the holes need to be repaired before they get worse.

"There's really only two exits to this subdivision," says Hugo Franco. "It's really not too bad right now, we don't have that many houses out here, but it could gets worse."

The city of Tyler tells KLTV 7 that a new developer has taken over the responsibility of the road, and has hired crews to repair the sinkholes. That work is scheduled to begin the week of August 6th.

